Woman wins state award for support of pregnancy center

A Morganton resident has received statewide recognition for her service to a nonprofit meeting the needs of expectant mothers and young children in the community.

Anne Hope Thomas has been honored with a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her volunteer work with the Pregnancy Care Center in Drexel. The center supports pregnant women and their families through a variety of health care and education initiatives and provides resources, such as maternity clothes and baby supplies, according to its website.

Thomas, who spent 22 years homeschooling her three children, became interested in the center’s mission when she attended a meeting there in January 1999.

“I had heard of their ministry through my local church and knew I wanted to be involved,” she said.

Margaret Ruark, volunteer supervisor at PCC, nominated Thomas for the award. Ruark noted in her nomination form that Thomas leads monthly staff prayer, cleans the organization’s facility once a week and assists with special events and fundraisers. She also previously worked PCC’s 24-hour help line.

“Anne Hope Thomas has a heart for Christ and a desire to honor all life created in the image of God,” Ruark wrote. “Her passion for serving pregnant women and honoring all lives in the Burke County community has been evident in her selfless and humble service to the center. Anne Hope’s gifts come in encouragement, empathy, care, compassion and a desire to serve and love God by loving others.”

Thomas shared what inspires her dedication to the organization.

“God is the Author of life,” she said. “All people are made in his image. It is my privilege and responsibility to stand for and support life, from the pre-born to those nearing life’s end. I love people at every age and stage. The center is a safe place where any and everyone who walks through the doors is met with the love of Jesus Christ.”

She expressed appreciation for the board of directors, staff and volunteers at PCC.

“There is a united team mentality, and everyone is needed,” Thomas said. “I love the staff. They are other-focused and creative and seem to have boundless energy, good ideas and big smiles.”

She mentioned that it has been a challenge for the center to reach all of Burke County with its services, but the organization recently experienced a breakthrough in that area by acquiring a mobile medical unit.

She said she hopes the center will never lose its gospel focus.

“Jesus came that we might have life, and have it to the full,” Thomas said. “He is life, ‘the way, the truth and the life, and no one comes to God the Father but by Him (John 14:6).’ So we move forward to love our community as his hands and feet.”

In addition to serving with the Pregnancy Care Center, Thomas also serves as a member of the Burke County National Day of Prayer committee and has delivered food to homebound seniors through the Meals on Wheels program. She and her family are active members of Faith Presbyterian Church.

She said she was “completely shocked and surprised” to receive a NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“As someone who likes to work in the background, I can see that it takes so many willing hands,” Thomas said. “I see my role as a support role, so that those on the front lines can do their jobs better. I am so appreciative of the staff, especially, and they certainly make our contribution easier, because they support and encourage so well. It may sound trite to say that I am undeserving, but that would be a true statement. And yet, thank you. I give the glory right back to the one who deserves it.”

She encouraged people to consider volunteering in their communities.

“Volunteering is a fantastic way to work and serve together as a family,” Thomas said. “Since 1999, our family of five has often worked together to serve the PCC. For many years, we cleaned the center together, and when my oldest son was 14, he was one of the main organizers of the annual Walk For Life. It is such a great way to instill ‘other-ness’ into your children’s lives, plus give them a larger worldview—a bigger picture of God’s work in his world.”