Women’s conference to provide inspiration, dialogue

NEWTON – Discovery Church of Newton and Morning Star First Baptist Church of Hickory have joined forces to host a women’s conference with the goal of building bonds of Christian love and respect.
The conference will take place Aug. 6-7 at Discovery Church, which is located at 2201 Startown Road in Newton. The theme is “Unity and Wholeness….Beginning the Conversation.”
“Our community is coming out of a challenging year where we faced the devastating impact of COVID-19 and social unrest,” a description of the conference reads. “This event will be a conduit and one of many first steps toward honest conversation and offer a place for rejuvenation, fun and fellowship. (It) promises to provide a welcome respite from the challenges of the pandemic, as well as an opportunity to build bridges of racial understanding in the Hickory community and beyond.”
A partnership between Discovery Church and First Stone Church in the country of Belize sparked the idea for this gathering. Phillipa Herrera Miller, pastor of First Stone Church, expressed a desire to have the women of her congregation experience the positive benefits of a conference due to the hardships and isolation they endured because of the pandemic.
An accountant by trade, according to her biography, Miller “has been active in promoting poverty alleviation in the community and raising the bar of morality through education and individual development.”
Leadership at Discovery Church and Morning Star FBC agreed to work together to make Miller’s desire a reality. Each planning committee was led by co-chairs from each church, who collaborated to organize and implement their different planning tasks.
The conference will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 with a dinner. The evening will include prayer, praise and worship. Miller will provide a keynote address based upon the Samaritan woman at the well.
“The focus of the event is to promote unity and wholeness as women,” the conference description reads. “Pastor Phillipa Miller will be sharing what God has laid on her heart about how it relates through stories of women in the Bible.”
Breakfast will be provided at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, when the conference reconvenes. There will be a town hall meeting facilitated by Dr. Alvera Lesane focusing on “the current cultural application of living it out in our communities,” followed by 10 breakout sessions focused on different women’s issues. Participants will have the option of choosing which session to attend.
“Each session is being taught by women from the surrounding communities who are sharing from their life experiences,” the conference description reads.
For a detailed list of session topics and speakers, visit https://bit.ly/3dO2Zbo.
Lunch will be provided on Saturday. After lunch, visitors are welcome to enjoy “pampering booths” that will include massages, essential oil samples, hair adornments and other surprise offerings. Door prizes will be offered throughout the event.
The conference is scheduled to conclude at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, following a final presentation by Miller.
Registration is $35 and includes three meals, childcare for children ages 12 and younger and a conference T-shirt. The registration fee is non-refundable. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3ABizkv. Registration and payment also can be mailed to: Women's Conference, c/o Discovery Church, 2201 Startown Road, Newton, NC 28658
Sponsorships are available through the online registration process. If the $10 scholarship recipient cost is a hardship, please contact Discovery Church at 828-855-2200.
All payments need to be received within two weeks of registration, or the registration will be cancelled. Registrations received after July 14 will not be guaranteed the correct size T-shirt.
For more information, visit discoverychurchhickory.com or msfbcofhickory.org.