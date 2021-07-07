Women’s conference to provide inspiration, dialogue

NEWTON – Discovery Church of Newton and Morning Star First Baptist Church of Hickory have joined forces to host a women’s conference with the goal of building bonds of Christian love and respect.

The conference will take place Aug. 6-7 at Discovery Church, which is located at 2201 Startown Road in Newton. The theme is “Unity and Wholeness….Beginning the Conversation.”

“Our community is coming out of a challenging year where we faced the devastating impact of COVID-19 and social unrest,” a description of the conference reads. “This event will be a conduit and one of many first steps toward honest conversation and offer a place for rejuvenation, fun and fellowship. (It) promises to provide a welcome respite from the challenges of the pandemic, as well as an opportunity to build bridges of racial understanding in the Hickory community and beyond.”

A partnership between Discovery Church and First Stone Church in the country of Belize sparked the idea for this gathering. Phillipa Herrera Miller, pastor of First Stone Church, expressed a desire to have the women of her congregation experience the positive benefits of a conference due to the hardships and isolation they endured because of the pandemic.