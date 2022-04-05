Women's prayer luncheon to provide inspiration

The Burke County National Day of Prayer committee is excited to bring back its traditional Women’s Prayer Luncheon that has been cancelled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church of Morganton. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased by Thursday. Seating is limited due to some COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

“We are truly pleased to be able to finally offer this event to women in this area again,” said Nancy Whalley, chair of the NDP committee. “Many have told us how much they’ve missed this event that they had come to look forward to attending.”

Guest speaker for the luncheon will be Wendy Pope, an evangelistic speaker, teacher and author who started a nonprofit ministry centered around the “One Year Chronological Bible” and an international online course called “Read Thru the Word,” according to her website, wendypope.org. She is the founder and president of Word Up Ministries and author of “Wait and See: Finding Peace in God’s Pauses and Plans,” “Yes, No and Maybe: Living With the God of Immeasurably More” and “Hidden Potential: Revealing What God can Do Through You.”

“We had contracted with Wendy in 2020 to be our keynote speaker for the Women’s Prayer Luncheon, but two weeks before the luncheon, COVID shut everything down,” Whalley said. “So I called her this year when we decided it was OK to have the luncheon again, and she was happy to be our speaker. She has written several books, and in the past has been a frequent speaker with Proverbs 31 Ministries. We felt she would be a good choice for us.”

The Women’s Prayer Luncheon is held each year in preparation for the National Day of Prayer, which will take place at noon Thursday, May 5, also at FBC, which is located at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton.

“Women will be blessed by a vibrant speaker who knows how to address the needs of women in a way that touches the heart and spirit,” Whalley said. “Her books will also be available at the luncheon for those who want to explore in more depth. It’s also a blessing to be able to mingle with other women and meet new people. Folks who have attended in the past often mention how much it has meant to them and how they always take away meaningful things that have impacted them.”

To purchase tickets for the luncheon, contact Whalley at 828-413-2543.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.