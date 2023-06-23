Work in Burke, a collaborative initiative between The Industrial Commons and Burke Development Inc., has been selected as one of only two recipients in North Carolina for the prestigious NCWorks Local Innovation Fund grant.

The grant will address the high percentage of Opportunity Youth in Burke County and support innovative internship and employment programs for young people as they build their future career and education pathways.

Sarah Crisp, Work in Burke’s program manager, expressed gratitude for being selected as one of the recipients, saying, “This grant was highly competitive, and we are honored to be one of only two organizations chosen in the state. Work in Burke continues to expand our programming for the community, and this would not be possible without the support of all of our partners.”

Burke County currently has the third-highest rate of Opportunity Youth in North Carolina, standing at 22%. Opportunity Youth can be defined as young individuals between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither employed nor enrolled in school or postsecondary education.

The project aims to increase post-secondary credential attainment and establish local workforce connections, empowering students and individuals in Burke County to pursue gainful employment in skilled pathways.

The NCWorks Local Innovation Fund is a highly competitive grant program that supports communities in piloting innovative programs or replicating successful models to address workforce challenges at the local or regional level. Only two grants are awarded statewide, making this achievement a testament to Work in Burke’s commitment to creating impactful change.

The grant will primarily support the OPT-IN (Opportunity Internship) program, which provides an eight-week exploratory internship experience for recent high school graduates. Launched in 2022, OPT-IN succeeded with 15 graduates in the first year and the 2023 cohort began their summer programming on June 19. OPT-IN consists of three key components: professional development training, work experience and mentorship. Additionally, the funding will contribute to the launch of JET (Jobs, Education, and Training), a sister program to OPT-IN but specifically designed for Opportunity Youth aged 18-24. The JET program will launch in the fall.

In addition to The Industrial Commons and Burke Development Inc., collaborators for this initiative include Burke County Public Schools, Western Piedmont Community College, Burke NCWorks Career Center and the Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board.

For more information about the NCWorks Local Innovation Fund, visit https://bit.ly/468sWMJ.

The Industrial Commons is a 501©(3) founded in 2015. Its mission is to rebuild a diverse working class based on locally rooted wealth. They do this by founding and scaling employee-owned social enterprises, creating industry networks and delivering a suite of workforce development and youth engagement programs.

To learn more about TIC, visit www.theindustrialcommons.org or sign up for its next community open house at www.theindustrialcommons.org/connect.