Work on 2023 Burke property reval already started

Burke County property owners can expect to see tax appraisers this year in their neighborhood as part of the 2023 tax revaluation.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Service this week to provide reappraisal work for the revaluation.
The revaluation work will include an onsite field review with a measure and list of all structures on the property, accuracy checks of reviewed properties, developing the residential portion of the Schedule of Values and defending property values when appealed, according to information from the county.
The county said contract payments for the agency’s work would come from multiple budget years. The current budget appropriated $350,000 for the service.
The total cost of the service is estimated to run around $1,199,500, said Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County.
Isenhour said Pearson’s Appraisal Service has been around a long time and has experienced appraisers on staff. He said the county outsources the work because the county tax office doesn’t have the staff to do it.
Onsite reviews of property in Burke County started Thursday and will likely will take place through the end of the year, Isenhour said.
The revaluation team will carry photo identification and will have magnetic Burke County revaluation signs on their vehicles, according to the county and Isenhour.
Reappraisal staff will knock on the property owner’s door, identify who they are, ask the owner a few questions and then begin their review, according to the tax office.
Isenhour said revaluation team members will not enter homes but will visit properties with structures on them to get measurements and take photographs of the front and rear areas of the property.
The process takes around 10 to 15 minutes for a typical home, according to the tax office.
Isenhour said the work is done to determine fair market value of properties in the county.
The last revaluation Burke County conducted was in 2019. That revaluation saw a 7.2% increase in property values overall. Counties are required to conduct revaluations at least every eight years. This is the four-year revaluation. By conducting reappraisals more frequently, the amount of inequity that can occur between different property types and areas is reduced, according to information from the Burke County Tax Office.
For additional information on the reappraisal process, visit www.burkenc.org and click on the Revaluation tab.