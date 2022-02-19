Work on 2023 Burke property reval already started

The revaluation team will carry photo identification and will have magnetic Burke County revaluation signs on their vehicles, according to the county and Isenhour.

Reappraisal staff will knock on the property owner’s door, identify who they are, ask the owner a few questions and then begin their review, according to the tax office.

Isenhour said revaluation team members will not enter homes but will visit properties with structures on them to get measurements and take photographs of the front and rear areas of the property.

The process takes around 10 to 15 minutes for a typical home, according to the tax office.

Isenhour said the work is done to determine fair market value of properties in the county.

The last revaluation Burke County conducted was in 2019. That revaluation saw a 7.2% increase in property values overall. Counties are required to conduct revaluations at least every eight years. This is the four-year revaluation. By conducting reappraisals more frequently, the amount of inequity that can occur between different property types and areas is reduced, according to information from the Burke County Tax Office.

For additional information on the reappraisal process, visit www.burkenc.org and click on the Revaluation tab.