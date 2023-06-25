Work to replace a bridge near the Morganton Heights Shopping Center could start this week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that construction to replace the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad on West Fleming Drive in Morganton was permitted to start as soon as Monday, June 26.

This month, drivers in the area will notice crews mobilizing equipment and starting the early stages of the work, according to a release from NCDOT. There will be little disruption of traffic until at least this fall, the department said.

The $22.9 million project will replace the 68-year-old five-lane bridge with a taller structure — to accommodate potential growth in the rail industry — and built to modern standards, NCDOT said. Mountain Creek Contractors of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., was the lowest qualified bidder and will be doing the work, according to the department.

The 262-foot-long structure will feature 12-foot-wide travel lanes plus a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the south side. The new height requires additional improvements to West Fleming Drive (U.S. 64/70) to reduce the grade of the incline to the top of the bridge, the NCDOT release said. While the work is being done, traffic management plans call for at least one lane in each direction to remain open at all times, said David Uchiyama, an NCDOT spokesman.

NCDOT said while access to the shopping center may be restricted, at least one of the three access points to it will remain open at all times.

Transportation officials encourage drivers to remain alert, slow down and obey all posted signs in and around the work zone. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.