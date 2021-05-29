 Skip to main content
Work on Exit 112 to wrap up in fall
Interstate 40 Construction

Work on Exit 112 to wrap up in fall

This file photo from June 2020 shows the westbound on-ramp at Interstate 40 Exit 112 being taken down to dirt as part of the bridge replacement work going on at the exit. The pavement on the westbound exit ramp is currently undergoing the same treatment. NCDOT officials expect the ramp to reopen on or before June 14. 

VALDESE -- Work at Interstate 40 Exit 112 in Valdese has shut down a ramp that isn’t expected to reopen until mid-June.

Work on the I-40 exit has been on-going and it likely won’t wrap up until fall, say transportation officials. The work replaces both bridges on I-40 at the exit. It also includes replacing the asphalt on the ramps.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the primary work remaining at the exit includes removing the temporary bridge and detour fills, which has already started. The department said the temporary bridge removal process is ongoing.

Remaining work also includes completing the retaining walls along Mineral Springs Mountain Road, rebuilding both the westbound and eastbound exit ramps, shoulder widening of Mineral Springs Mountain Road under the new bridges and final surfacing of pavement throughout the project, the department said.

The contractor for the project closed the westbound exit ramp on May 24 to complete construction of a new exit ramp and it is expected to reopen on or before June 14, according to the department. 

The department said the same 21-day process will be used at a later date to complete construction of a new eastbound exit ramp. Both the westbound and eastbound entrance ramps already have been completed. 

NCDOT said the contractor anticipates substantial completion of the project to happen in September or October.

This $12.3 million project began in July 2018 and is on schedule to be completed later this summer, according to the department.

Work on many of the department’s projects were temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic this last year.

NCDOT said AAA is estimating a 60% increase in traffic over the Memorial Day holiday weekend compared to a year ago.

Because of that, construction work along major roads in the state will stop for the holiday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said major construction along interstates would stop on Friday morning until Tuesday evening. 

Construction work that does not impact the travel lanes can still take place over the extended weekend, the department said.

