Work on Exit 112 to wrap up in fall

VALDESE -- Work at Interstate 40 Exit 112 in Valdese has shut down a ramp that isn’t expected to reopen until mid-June.

Work on the I-40 exit has been on-going and it likely won’t wrap up until fall, say transportation officials. The work replaces both bridges on I-40 at the exit. It also includes replacing the asphalt on the ramps.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the primary work remaining at the exit includes removing the temporary bridge and detour fills, which has already started. The department said the temporary bridge removal process is ongoing.

Remaining work also includes completing the retaining walls along Mineral Springs Mountain Road, rebuilding both the westbound and eastbound exit ramps, shoulder widening of Mineral Springs Mountain Road under the new bridges and final surfacing of pavement throughout the project, the department said.

The contractor for the project closed the westbound exit ramp on May 24 to complete construction of a new exit ramp and it is expected to reopen on or before June 14, according to the department.