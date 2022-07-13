Work to replace I-40 bridge in Burke to start soon

Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 40 in Burke County will start soon.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said this week that a contractor for the department will start work on the bridge on Causby Road as soon as July 25.

Transportation officials recently awarded a $1.4 million contract to NHM Constructors of Asheville to do the work, which will involve replacing, rehabilitation and improving components of the bridge.

NCDOT said the project will update the 66-year-old bridge by replacing the superstructure and repairing and improving the substructure. Crews will remove the deck and beams, add concrete to the caps to raise the elevation, add new cored-slab beams and a new concrete surface, it said.

NCDOT officials said the work will raise the bridge more than a foot for additional clearance for vehicles and loads on I-40.

Once the work is completed, the bridge will be 209 feet long and each of the travel lanes will be 12 feet wide with a 3.5-foot shoulder on each side, NCDOT said.

The contract calls for the project to be completed by December 2023. Crews from NHM will close the bridge for a six-month stretch of their choosing to complete the operation, NCDOT said.

A detailed traffic management plan will be announced prior to closing the two-lane bridge, it said.

NCDOT inspects and maintains more than 18,000 structures across the state, including more than 300 in Burke County.

NCDOT officials said work is ongoing to replace bridges on Goodman Lake Road and Mount Harmony Road. Department officials said utility relocation work also has started on replacing the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad on West Fleming Drive in Morganton.