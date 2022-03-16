Work wrapping up I-40 Exit 112 will depend on weather

VALDESE -- Nearly four years after construction started on the new bridge, work at Interstate 40 Exit 112 should be wrapped up soon.

But it depends on the weather, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Structural work on the bridge replacement is complete but contractors are working on grading and drainage along Mineral Springs Road, said David Uchiyama, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

He said once weather allows, the contractor will correct asphalt deficiencies on I-40 and then place a final surface.

Work at the I-40 exit included replacing both bridges, as well as building retaining walls along Mineral Springs Mountain Road, rebuilding both the westbound and eastbound exit ramps and shoulder widening of Mineral Springs Mountain Road under the new bridges.

This $12.3 million project began in July 2018.

Work on many of the department’s projects was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.