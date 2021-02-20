 Skip to main content
Workers to perform routine pipeline maintenance
Workers to perform routine pipeline maintenance

As a part of its ongoing work to provide safe, reliable natural gas service, Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance near 1259 Bethel Road in Morganton Monday through Wednesday, barring weather events that may impact the project timetable.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.

