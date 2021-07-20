Workshop to focus on tree care industry

Local arborists will be able to learn from the tree canopies on Saturday as a Morganton business conducts a wellness workshop focusing on the tree care industry.
Burke Outdoor will be hosting the Canopy Class: Work Flow and Positive Mindset event from 10 a.m. to noon at the NCSD scout cabin on West Fleming Drive in Morganton.
Rein Behlke, general manager of Burke Outdoor, wanted to create an interactive class for the community to become more involved with Burke Outdoor and learn more about nature in general.
“Burke Outdoor has been in business since 1996 offering the community premium outdoor power equipment, parts, sales and service,” Behlke said. “We started to expand our product about two years ago offering to professional arborists in the surrounding areas. Up until we started offering these products there was not much of a variety for these professionals other than finding products online.”
The event will focus on a positive workflow and mindset. Burke Outdoor will be hosting other events like this throughout the year.
“We have partnered with a professional arborist out of Hendersonville, North Carolina. The instructor’s name is Almon Cox, who is the owner of Beast Coast Tree Climbers,” Behlke said. “We host an informal discussion on topics specific to arborists that help them to be efficient and safe in the industry. Workflow and positive mindset is just one of the topics that we have decided to discuss to help folks in the industry be mindful of to ensure efficiency and safety.”
Behlke sees this class as an opportunity for arborists, tree climbers and environmentalists to see what Burke Outdoor has to offer to the community while creating a fun, interactive environment for those who attend. The event also will feature guest instruction from Cox.
“This is a fun time for arborists to practice techniques and gear that they use in their day to day work, it’s also just a fun time to socialize with those in the industry,” Behlke said. “This would not be the best event for the general public. It is targeted to professional arborists or those who may be looking to get into the industry.
“Hopefully this class helps to keep arborists up to speed on topics, ideas and industry trends to cultivate a safe and successful business.”
The event is rain or shine, and those interested will need to RSVP before the class. Those who want to participate in the onsite climb will be required to sign a waiver of liability before the climb, Behlke said.
For information or to RSVP for the event, visit burkeoutdoor.com/canopyclassrsvp.
