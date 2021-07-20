Workshop to focus on tree care industry

Local arborists will be able to learn from the tree canopies on Saturday as a Morganton business conducts a wellness workshop focusing on the tree care industry.

Burke Outdoor will be hosting the Canopy Class: Work Flow and Positive Mindset event from 10 a.m. to noon at the NCSD scout cabin on West Fleming Drive in Morganton.

Rein Behlke, general manager of Burke Outdoor, wanted to create an interactive class for the community to become more involved with Burke Outdoor and learn more about nature in general.

“Burke Outdoor has been in business since 1996 offering the community premium outdoor power equipment, parts, sales and service,” Behlke said. “We started to expand our product about two years ago offering to professional arborists in the surrounding areas. Up until we started offering these products there was not much of a variety for these professionals other than finding products online.”

The event will focus on a positive workflow and mindset. Burke Outdoor will be hosting other events like this throughout the year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}