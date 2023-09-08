Each year, Western Piedmont Community College recognizes an outstanding staff member selected for their superior work history, strong commitment to the college’s open-door philosophy and dedication to assisting students, faculty and staff. This award is sponsored by the Western Piedmont Foundation.

Kristi Farley received the 2023 Outstanding Staff Member Award. Farley has been employed with the college for almost 14 years, serving on many committees and participating in activities that support the college and the Western Piedmont Foundation. Farley is the academic compliance and quality director serving in the Academic Affairs & Workforce Development division.

The nominator for this year’s recipient said, “Kristi is driven by a love for Western Piedmont, its students, and the community and demonstrates initiative and leadership on a daily basis.”

WPCC also recognized eight individuals during convocation ceremonies for their years of dedicated service to the college. They are:

25 Years of Service

Thomas A. White, instructor, physics & astronomy

Timothy M. Pittman, media services administrator

Nancy E. Norris, management information systems administrator

20 Years of Service

Tammy S. Glover, coordinator, dental assisting

10 Years of Service

Ronald M. Gray, director, facility services

Judy B. Fisher, examiner, high school equivalency

Robin C. Hall, director, purchasing

Tina E. Stewart, network/computer technician

Western Piedmont Community College is located in Morganton and has served the citizens of Burke County since 1964. Apply online at wpcc.edu or visit the WPCC campus to apply in person.