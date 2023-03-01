In February, Western Piedmont Community College held a graduation ceremony for the first Veterinary Assistant class.

This new Continuing Education course was launched in September 2022 and there were 11 students enrolled in the inaugural class. All 11 students completed the coursework and participated in the graduation ceremony. Vet Assistant program graduates were:

Destiny Bartlett

Cora Buff

Destiny Detter

Brooke Huffsteler

Taylor Hylemon

Sydney Kuhns

Iyonna Lewis

Macie Moua

Clarissa Taylor Pons

Keeley Tipton

Aerith Webb

Destiny Detter spoke at the ceremony and shared what the class meant to her.

“I felt this class really helped me excel in understanding why we take the precautions we should with our animals and why being in the field is so important to not only us as people but also to the animals that we see and care for every day,” she said. “This class has given me the chance to have confidence in taking the leap of changing my career to something I’ve been dreaming about my entire life.”

In the program, students learned about the basic roles in a veterinary clinic and the expectations of the employer. They also learned veterinary terminology, laws and policies in a veterinary clinic, anatomy and physiology, animal behavior and restraint, laboratory skills, pharmacy skills, aiding in surgery and dental procedures.

"I am so excited to be a part of the new Veterinary Assistant program at Western Piedmont," said WPCC Instructor Leslie Buchanan. "This has been a wonderful first class to work with. We had a few learning curves, and the students were patient as we navigated this new course together. This course is a wonderful introduction to veterinary medicine, to help students decide if this is a career path they want to continue. I look forward to continued growth and improvement as we move forward.”

For more information about the veterinary assistance program at WPCC, visit www.wpcc.edu/veterinary-assistant-program.