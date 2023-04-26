Western Piedmont Community College expects to be one of the first community colleges in the state to pilot a new elementary teacher education program next fall.

While the college is still waiting for final approval from the State Board of Education, which it hopes to receive in May, WPCC is already making plans to roll out the Educator Preparation Program (EPP) for the 2023-24 school year. Once approved, the program will combine 18 hours of instruction along with on-the-job support and mentoring to prepare teachers transitioning into elementary education from other fields. EPP will be open to anyone holding a bachelor’s degree who has been hired to be a teacher in a school system.

Kasey Gardner, early childhood coordinator for WPCC, said she expects the program will take about two years to complete and participants will receive a workforce certificate and be licensed to teach when they complete the program.

Gardner said while the program is already offered at many public and private four-year universities around the state, it was only recently made available to community colleges. She said Western Piedmont is expected to be in the first group of community colleges approved to offer the program.

Gardner hopes offering EPP locally will help Burke County and neighboring school districts address recent teacher shortages.

“Education across the board, there is a critical need for teachers,” she said. “We’re trying to work with the community and provide programs the community needs to fill those positions.”

Currently, there are 33 vacancies for teaching positions in Burke County listed on the district’s website. While most of the listings are for positions that will be open in 2023-24, teacher vacancy rates typically increase as the end of a school year approaches.

Once EPP is approved, Gardner said participants will be able to do all their coursework through Western Piedmont. While the classes will be virtual, she said there are still several benefits to the local connection.

“We’re hoping it is going to have sort of a cohort feel,” Gardner said. “They can come together and work with each other through this process.”

She also said having a local connection will make it easier to do mentoring and coaching with program participants.

“Even though everything is online, and we plan to have it online, there is still a coaching portion of this program,” she said. “We will be able to either be with them at the school or they can come here.”

Gardner said she is still working out the details of exactly what the coaching program will look like, but every participant will be assigned a coach who follows them through the program to ensure their success.

“It will be someone that’s going to have them in class and follow them throughout the program and be a constant resource for them,” she said.

Gardner said coaches will also visit the participants on-the-job and give them feedback and other assistance onsite.

“We’re happy that, with it being local, we can do the face-to-face contact with the student if it’s needed,” she said.

Finally, Gardner pointed to the affordability of taking classes through a community college versus a four-year university. She said while teaching can be a difficult profession, it is also extremely rewarding.

“I think you really need a calling for it — the desire to help nurture and grow students and children,” she said. “At the end of the day, you want to feel like you’ve made a difference, and you really can see that difference working with children.”

More information will be available about the program once it is approved by the state board of education. For details, Gardner can be reached at kgardner@wpcc.edu.