Wreath project to honor deceased veterans
Sandy Ridge Baptist Church

Wreath project to honor deceased veterans

Holiday wreath on veterans' grave generic photo
Metro Creative Images

HICKORY - The Fallen Heroes Ministry of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church of Hickory is asking for the community’s help with its “Wreaths Across America” project.

The church is asking people to purchase wreaths for $15 each to place on the graves of veterans buried at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 3120 Falling Creek Road in Hickory following a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. The day is designated National Wreaths Across America Day, according to wreathsacrossamerica.org. Volunteers to place the wreaths are welcome and should report to the cemetery by 10:30 a.m.

Those who would like to purchase a wreath should visit srbconline.net, click “menu,” click “give online” and select “Fallen Heroes Ministry” from the drop down box. People also can send checks made out to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and write “WAA” in the memo section.

“There are over 400 veterans buried at Woodlawn, and that does not include the ones in the mausoleum,” said Cindy T. Beasley, who helping to promote the project. “There is such a great history of this (Wreaths Across America) happening each year to honor our veterans. This will be the first time ever doing this ceremony and laying the wreaths at Woodlawn. We are looking for a great turnout on this day to show that our community remembers the sacrifice and the service. Please join us.”

To learn more about the Fallen Heroes Ministry, contact the church at 828-256-8812.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

