Wreck backs up traffic on Interstate 40 westbound in Burke County

From staff reports
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 40 westbound after a wreck between Exits 100 and 103 on Thursday afternoon.
One westbound lane of the highway is open, but traffic still is backed up past mile marker 104. Those traveling in the area should find an alternate route if possible.
News Herald reporters are en route to the scene and more information on this developing story will be published as it’s made available.
