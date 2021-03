A wreck on eastbound Interstate 40 just before Exit 104 has blocked both lanes of traffic.

A large vehicle, possibly an RV, overturned on the highway around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, according to scanner traffic.

Those travelling on I-40 eastbound will want to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the vehicle has been cleared.

More information on this story will be published as it becomes available.