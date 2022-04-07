A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in Morganton. Police said they expect the road to be back open around 4:40 p.m. The two-vehicle wreck caused a rollover for one of the vehicles. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Wreck closes part of East Union Street in Morganton
