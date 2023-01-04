Wreck closes US 70 near Drexel

DREXEL -- Both lanes of US 70 near Drexel are closed after a serious wreck Wednesday evening.

The wreck occurred shortly before 6 p.m. between Trinity Church Road and Burke Memorial Park Road, according to scanner traffic.

Those travelling in area should use Brandon Road and Mountain View Drive to detour around the wreck, according to an official on scene. No timeline was given for how long the road would remain closed.

A News Herald reporter is on scene and more information will be published as soon as it's made available.