 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck sends man to hospital Monday
0 comments
breaking top story

Wreck sends man to hospital Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man was transported to the hospital after a wreck near Glen Alpine Monday evening. 

A car traveling westbound on U.S. 70 heading into Glen Alpine ran off the side of the road, down an embankment and came to rest under the bridge, said Lt. Brad Buchanan with Morganton Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Industrial Drive. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, Buchanan said. 

Buchanan said traffic congestion in the area will last about another hour. 

Morganton Department of Public Safety, Glen Alpine and Brendletown fire departments, Burke County EMS and Burke County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ
Crime News

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ

  • Updated

“I had this one picture, one where we was up at the lake and we was walking down this dirt road into the sun and you could see the silver ripples off the lake,” Deaton said. “He was just looking up at me and I’m looking down at him and it’s just like, that’s love. That’s true love.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert