Wreck sends man to hospital Monday

A man was transported to the hospital after a wreck near Glen Alpine Monday evening.
A car traveling westbound on U.S. 70 heading into Glen Alpine ran off the side of the road, down an embankment and came to rest under the bridge, said Lt. Brad Buchanan with Morganton Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Industrial Drive.
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, Buchanan said.
Buchanan said traffic congestion in the area will last about another hour.
Morganton Department of Public Safety, Glen Alpine and Brendletown fire departments, Burke County EMS and Burke County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.