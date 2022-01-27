Wreck shuts down part of Jamestown Road

A wreck on Jamestown Road on Thursday afternoon has led to a portion of the road being closed.
Jamestown Road will be closed for about an hour between Carbon Drive and Dixie Boulevard while emergency responders work at the scene of a crash, according to Capt. Jason Whisnant of Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Those traveling in the area will need to find an alternate route.
A News Herald reporter is on scene and more information will be published as it becomes available.
