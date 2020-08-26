Writer imagines life of biblical character in new book

By Tammie Gercken
Staff Writer
Dr. Patricia Looper, a local author, Biblical scholar and pastor, has imagined what the life of a lesser-known biblical character was like and is sharing her story in a new novel.
“The Virgin and The Kings,” the author’s fourth book, focuses on the life of Abishag, a young virgin chosen to be King David’s concubine, tasked mainly with keeping him warm in his older age, as related in the book of 1 Kings in the Old Testament in the Bible.
The book is based on research Looper conducted while in seminary. She earned a Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, according to her biography.
Though Abishag is barely mentioned in the Bible, Looper’s research convinced her there was a lot more to the woman’s story, which inspired her to create the biblically-based work of fiction.
“I realized this was the story of an abused girl,” Looper said. “This girl, who was 13 or 14 years old, most probably, was trafficked 3,000 years ago. They went around Israel looking for a girl they could bring in who would be a virgin and become one of his (King David’s) concubines, or maybe even a wife, because they were seeking power for themselves. She was a captive of other people’s deceitfulness.”
Looper noted that Abishag most likely had to submit to an examination by the men who chose her to ensure she was a virgin, and that her family was probably given money so they would let her go.
“Like most women and girls of that time, she is no more than a man’s personal property,” she said. “At every turn, others made the decisions in Abishag’s life. She had no voice in that.”
In Looper’s story, Abishag is sent to a woman’s house in Jerusalem to be trained in the ways of seduction before living with King David for the last three years of his life. The Bible and the book note that David and Abishag did not have sexual intercourse while she was with him, although she slept with him because he was having trouble keeping warm during that time. This was believed to be a symptom of his declining health.
Looper emphasized that Abishag didn’t fit the typical image of what people today would consider a “seductress.”
“She was a peasant girl,” she said. “There was no makeup. She’s not beautiful like we think of beauty today, but she was beautiful to King David and King Solomon and to the councilors who went out and found her.”
In addition to material in 1 Kings, Looper also used scripture from Ecclesiastes and the Song of Solomon to paint a picture of Abishag’s life. Looper said some biblical scholars believe, as she does, that Abishag is the female protagonist of the Song of Solomon.
Her book includes political intrigue described in the Bible that Abishag’s presence at the royal court precipitated. After David’s death, one of his sons, Adonijah, asked Bathsheba, the mother of Solomon, who was now king of Israel, to ask Solomon if he could marry Abishag. Since “having sex with the former king’s concubine was a way of proclaiming oneself to be the new king,” according to biblical research, Solomon became enraged and called for Adonijah to be executed for making the request.
Looper finished the book in 2006 and sent it to some agents, but didn’t get any responses. She reread it while quarantined at the Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton this year, and decided to publish the book herself.
The front cover of the book is illustrated by local author and artist Lucille Hartmann.
In the spirit of Abishag’s story, Looper is donating a portion of her book sales to Options, Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Morganton. She said her book is dedicated to abused girls and women, although she noted that males equally suffer from abuse.
She hopes her book will raise awareness of the problem of abuse in society.
“Physical abuse you can see the results of immediately, and then the bruises and the scars mostly fade away,” Looper said. “Verbal abuse never fades away. It’s there, recorded on your mind. It influences everything you do in life.”
She shared Abishag’s story to serve as a source of strength for those experiencing abuse.
“They can learn to find that which inspires them that will help them ride over the abuse, instead of concentrating on the abuse,” Looper said. “With Abishag, it was her love of Jehovah God. In the long run, Abishag never thinks of herself as a victim – she makes that choice. We must not think of ourselves as victims.”
Looper is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and served churches in the North Georgia Conference until her retirement in 2004, according to her biography. Since moving to Grace Ridge, she has served appointments in the Western North Carolina Conference. She is currently serving two churches in Morganton: Bethel UMC on Dysartsville Road and Bethel UMC on Bethel Road. She also is a published poet and has written two plays that were performed in Morganton.
She also hopes the book will inspire readers to dig deeper into biblical stories.
“I encourage the people in churches that I pastor to not just read what the Word says, but to think about it and look behind the lines,” Looper said. “Get the back story.”
“The Virgin and The Kings” is available for purchase through Kindle, Nook and Amazon, but Looper said more proceeds will be able to be donated to Options if people purchase the book directly from her. Those who would like to do so should email her at patricia.looper40@gmail.com and include “book wanted” in the subject line of the email.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.