Year in Review: Burke County schools begin recovery from pandemic-related challenges

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was a year of resilience and recovery for Burke County Public Schools as the district employed innovative strategies to combat the effects of two years of restrictions and lockdowns.

As these restrictions finally began to abate in early 2022, the twin crises of learning loss and youth mental health emerged in their wake. This sent school districts across the nation scrambling to find creative solutions to address these challenges and recover from losses experienced during the previous two years.

In April, The News-Herald reported on data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) showing significant learning loss across the state and in Burke County in 2020 and 2021. According to the report, while BCPS outperformed state averages, the district still saw major declines in student performance during the 2020-21 school year.

Despite these declines in proficiency, BCPS insisted Education Valued Added Assessment System (EVAAS) statistics showing student growth had remained strong were a more accurate measure of the district’s effectiveness. In April, BCPS Testing and Accountability Director Ross Rumbaugh told The News Herald that focusing on student growth is the best way to address the learning loss Burke County experienced during the pandemic.

“(EVAAS) is the fairest tool we’ve had in education at leveling the playing field between affluent schools and those that serve our most needy students,” Rumbaugh said.

When NCDPI released testing data for the 2021-22 school year in September, this growth focus appeared to pay off. In 2022, BCPS recovered nearly half of the learning loss experienced in 2020 and 2021, well above state averages.

“That was not supposed to happen according to the state’s definition,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “There again, something to pat the teachers on the back for.”

To continue shoring up student recovery in Burke County, the district has implemented a variety of measures from after and before school remediation to re-hiring retired educators for tutoring programs. District officials believe these extra tutors will help them target the students who need the most help and give them the individualized instruction they need.

Although many of these additional measures are currently funded through federal COVID funds due to expire after the 2023-24 school year, Swan said the district is already looking at ways to be able to continue to fund some of these programs after COVID dollars run out.

“All-in Promise”

These kinds of responses and individualized opportunities are part of the district’s new five-year strategic plan. Rolled out after receiving school board approval in June, the plan’s first tenet calls for providing “academic opportunities for all.”

Dubbed the “All-in Promise” by BCPS leadership, the plan also signals a shift toward a more holistic approach to education focusing on all-around well-being for students, staff and families.

When a CDC study brought the severity of the nation’s youth mental health crisis into focus in March, BCPS already had begun implementing initiatives to address it in Burke County. Swan said it became apparent early on in the pandemic that mental health and student performance were going to be closely linked and the district has been able to draw on its Student Services Department to ramp up efforts to support students and families.

Some of these efforts include daily social and emotional learning, training to help teachers identify students in crisis and full-fledged day treatment programs at Hallyburton and Mull schools. According to data from the Student Services Department, 307 BCPS students received mental health services during the 2021-22 school year and 48 were served in one of the district’s day treatment programs.

Swan also said community partnerships, another tenet of the district’s “All-in Promise” have been critical in helping the district get help to the students who need it most.

“We have partnered with our local agencies to offer those wrap-around services,” he said. “The parents can choose to do mental health at the school sites, or they can choose to take them into the offices.”

The district also has drawn on these partnerships in response to another hot-button issue in 2022 — school safety.

Swan formed The Superintendent’s Safety Council in June after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Since then, the safety council has strengthened partnerships between the district and law enforcement agencies, bolstering school safety and security and offering reassurance to teachers and students through increased law enforcement presence on school grounds.

For Swan, these issues are just pieces of the same puzzle.

“I think it all goes back to mental health and school safety,” Swan said. “If kids aren’t feeling comfortable at that location, then they’re not going to be able to focus and engage in the classroom.”