Year-in-review: Business booming in Burke

Business and development leaders are touting $67 million in new investments coming to Burke County.

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said that investment came through four projects that have been announced or were completed this year.

Those investments brought 233 new manufacturing jobs across the county.

“What we are seeing is in a lot of cases, the investment numbers are really increasing rapidly, and job numbers may lag a little bit, but still, 233 new manufacturing jobs over the course of 12 months is pretty strong,” Wood said.

Wood said some of the companies came to Burke looking to diversify their product line, and he knew one chose the location because of its prominence in the supply chain.

Here’s a look at the four companies who make up the $67 million Wood included in this year’s investments:

Meritor: A $4 million expansion announced in February that should’ve seen 25 new jobs created, this company supplies drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and powertrain solutions.

Vanguard Furniture: Taking over the old Drexel Heritage plant on Hogan Street in Morganton, it was announced in April that Vanguard would invest $5.9 million in its Morganton expansion and create 100 new jobs.

Molded Fiber Glass: An estimated $7 million investment, this expansion was expected to create 30 new jobs by the end of 2023.

Gerresheimer Glass: Through an capital investment of more than $60 million, Gerresheimer expected to create 78 new jobs over two years in an expansion announced earlier this month.

It also was announced earlier this year the Burke Business Park, which sat vacant for about 20 years, soon will get its first development as Unix Packaging looks to expand its Morganton operation to the park.

The investment from Unix will see $25.9 million invested and 65 new jobs created, according to information previously released by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Wood didn’t include it in this year’s roundup of business investments since the governor’s office hadn’t yet made a formal announcement.

This year also saw the water tower at the Burke Business Park be built, and Wood said BDI was proud of its partnership with Burke County Public Schools, Western Piedmont Community College and nine local companies for an internship program. He said 15 students fresh out of high school completed the program, giving them a chance to get acclimated to the labor force.

He said he expects that program to continue.

Moving into the new year, Wood said Drexel residents can expect to see a lot of movement around the former Drexel Heritage Furniture Plant where BDI has been working with the town to get the lot ready for its next client.

“We’ll see major earthmoving going on there in the next 12 months, getting it ready for whoever’s going to own it in the future,” Wood said. “You have to continue to develop product, you can’t continue to recruit without it, so the amount of work that’s gone on around that will pay dividends in the future.”