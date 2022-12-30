Year in Review: NCSSM-Morganton kicks off inaugural year

The new Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics provided Burke County with two of 2022’s biggest milestone moments in education.

On June 10, the school celebrated its grand opening, welcoming leaders from Burke County and across the state to an afternoon of celebration on its new campus. Exactly two months later, the school’s inaugural class of 150 incoming juniors descended on the new facility for move-in day.

Spanning nearly a decade, the road to Morganton was not without its speed bumps and setbacks. In 2020, the school’s target opening date was pushed back from August 2021 to August 2022 just weeks before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next two and a half years, that decision proved to be wise as even hitting the August 2022 goal became a challenge in the face of pandemic-related delays, building material scarcity, skyrocketing costs and labor shortages.

When the school finally held its grand opening on June 10, NCSSM Chancellor Todd Roberts called it a historic day.

“To be here on this day for the grand opening is just, not only an historic day for our institution, but really for the UNC system and the state,” he told The News Herald in June.

Roberts cited the hard work of campus leadership and the “universal support” the school has received from the local community as key factors getting the school on its feet.

“We’ve had universal support from day one,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here today without a lot of the folks in the city, the county, public schools, the local institutions of higher education and the grassroots efforts in the community.”

Construction workers were still putting the finishing touches on facilities and landscaping when NCSSM-Morganton welcomed its first students for the school’s inaugural move-in day on Aug. 10. Still, the 150 high school juniors that will make up NCSSM-Morganton’s first graduating class next year descended on the campus to begin their NCSSM experience.

“Personally, I have been looking forward to this for almost six years,” Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, told The News Herald in August. “It’s hard to put that into words to be at a point where we are seeing it come to light before our eyes.”

Some students like Chapel Hill resident Lucy Martine, arrived carrying NCSSM family legacies with them, while others were blazing new trails. Every student, however, seemed to realize they were on the ground floor of something special.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since I was a little kid,” said Martine, whose parents are both NCSSM alumni. “It was my dream to go to this school and I was so excited when I got in … I’m even more excited to be a part of the new campus … I think it’s so cool to build up the legacy of a school.”

Centurion Tzendzalian of Durham echoed that sentiment.

“We also get to set the culture for how the next school years are going to be, so that’s really exciting for me,” Tzendzalian said.

Since move-in day, Baxter said he is proud to see how the students have taken ownership of their new school and adjusted to life in their new town.

“I’ve been so overjoyed by how they have made the place into their home,” he said. “Even though some of them are coming from as far as six hours away, they are still loving Morganton.”

While the construction process is still not entirely finished, Baxter said the work continues moving forward.

“The work on Jeter Hall is the final ‘lift’ of the first phase and that work is ongoing,” he said. “That is going to be ready well before the second class arrives.”

Cost and availability of labor and materials continue to be major challenges for NCSSM-Morganton, but Baxter is confident the school can finish up the two remaining renovation projects in time to accommodate the school’s full enrollment next year.

Hiring and student applications for 2023 are faring much better with the school well ahead of schedule on both fronts.

“We see application numbers from time to time,” Baxter said. “They continue to look very healthy and certainly above this time last year.”

In October, NCSSM was ranked as the No. 1 public high school in the United States by Niche.com, an influential education research website. Baxter said he believes the visibility created by the school’s No. 1 ranking is a major factor leading to the increase in applications.

“We’ve seen a number of our prospective students and families reference it when they come to visit,” he said. “It certainly has catapulted us within certain markets in the state.”