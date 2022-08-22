YMCA holds first Bright Beginnings event in Burke

The YMCA of Catawba Valley is teaming up with Burke County Public Schools and community volunteers to make sure some underprivileged students have what they need to get a good start to the school year.

The YMCA of Catawba Valley is hosting its first Bright Beginnings event this week, when 50 children from surrounding schools will be able to shop for school-related items at Walmart at no cost. It’s an event that YMCA of Catawba Valley has held in Catawba County for five years.

Burke County Public Schools students return to class Aug. 29.

Gerry Knox, director of financial development for YMCA of Catawba Valley, said it has worked with Burke County Public Schools to identify the 50 children with the greatest need.

Knox said the event is to make sure those students have school supplies, backpacks and clothing to start the year off right.

“We just believe that every child deserves to feel confident on the first day of school,” Knox said.

The children and their guardian parent will be paired up with a community volunteer who will join them to shop at Walmart. That volunteer will be given a $150 Walmart gift card to make sure those children have those items and are ready for the first day of school, Knox said. The money for the gift cards is raised from community sponsors, he said.

Knox said Chick-fil-A in Morganton has agreed to provide dinner for the children and their guardian parent as part of the event.

The YMCA of Catawba Valley was started in 1969 to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about YMCA of Catawba Valley, visit ymcacv.org.