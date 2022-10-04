YMCA to manage Phifer Wellness Center in Morganton

The YMCA of Catawba Valley will start managing Phifer Wellness Center soon and it will get a new name.

The organization made the announcement Friday, saying the center’s new name will be Phifer Family YMCA. The partnership between UNC Health Blue Ridge and the YMCA of Catawba Valley will take effect Nov. 1, according to a release.

While YMCA will manage the center, UNC Health Blue Ridge will retain ownership of it, said Danette Brackett, executive director of business development for the health care system.

The release said current members of Phifer Wellness Center will have a seamless transition into a YMCA membership but there will be additional benefits such as access to YMCA facilities across the country. The YMCA plans to maintain existing programs while introducing new programs that will serve families.

“There are tremendous opportunities for collaboration between the two not-for-profit organizations, with the YMCA and UNC Health Blue Ridge working together to address everything from childhood obesity to cancer survivorship,” Jon Mercer, chief operating officer of UNC Health Blue Ridge, said in the release. “This partnership is another important step that reflects our commitment to being solely focused on our local communities and patients by enhancing, growing, and securing access to superior health and wellness right here at home. At UNC Health Blue Ridge, we are committed to exploring innovative rural healthcare models that will make our healthcare system a leader in value-based care regionally and across the state.”

The center will undergo some minor renovations, immediately offering YMCA memberships, health and wellness services and aquatic programming. Youth and family programs will be phased in over time to complement existing programs and to fulfill commitment needs identified in a recent feasibility study, the release said.

“UNC Health Blue Ridge and our YMCA share a passion for serving others and a commitment to wellness,” Nat Auten, CEO of YMCA of Catawba Valley, said in the release. “Working together, we are committed to giving young people the resources to reach their potential, providing individuals with the access and support to lead healthy lives and connecting neighbors to evidence-based programs so we can come together for the common good. Our two organizations have a long history of collaboration with community leaders and organizations, and this new partnership will only enhance those efforts as we work together for the health of the communities we serve.”

Brackett said with the change, all staff of Phifer Wellness Center will become staff of the Phifer Family YMCA. And the center likely will need more staff due to the additional programming, she said.

The existing facility at 2165 S. Sterling St., Morganton, include racquetball courts, a four-lane indoor pool, locker rooms, cardio and strength equipment, Cross-Fit studio, group exercise studio, offices and spaces for classrooms/education, the release said.

The management of Phifer Wellness is not the first inroads the YMCA of Catawba Valley has made into Burke County.

The YMCA is the after-school provider for 10 elementary schools in Burke County, serving more than 500 families, according to information from the organization. It also has held summer camps on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College.