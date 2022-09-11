‘You will be called by a new name’ - Burke County Notebook

When Rutherford College Elementary School closed several years ago, many former attendees from Rutherford College and Connelly Springs were saddened. Generations of our families had attended the school. However, despair changed to hope and joy when we heard the news of the old Rutherford College Elementary School becoming the new transitional kindergarten through grade 12 Christ Classical Academy.

Robin Cannon, founder and principal of Christ Classical Academy, sat down with me Aug. 27 to tell me the history of CCA. She was gracious to give me time to talk about CCA, its beginning, its journey and future endeavors.

“Christ Classical Academy, a tuition-based school, opened in 2015 at the Drexel First Church of God with 20 students and four teachers,” Robin said. “By the end of the year, we had 24 students. We felt the need for a different location. We went to Crosslink Church, and they welcomed us with open arms. They opened their doors and all their facilities to us. They had a beautiful faculty and staff. We have been there six years and ended this year with 194 students.”

When Rutherford College Elementary was put on the market at $2.1 million, Robin knew that was a hefty price for a young school. Even when it was bumped down to $1.9 million, Robin was told she couldn’t afford it.

“If it’s God’s will, we will get it,” she said.

Each evening, Robin, her husband, the teachers and volunteers walked and prayed over the whole campus. When the school board voted to accept a bid for $300,000, the bidding process began. Robin was outbid by a developer in Southern California. The developer decided it was not good karma to bid against a Christian school.

“We believe in God and not karma,” Robin said. “God allowed us to keep the whole property at $397,000, which is still valued at $1.5 million.”

They closed in January 2022 and began renovating the main portion of the building in April.

The school now has a new roof where there was a leak in the connecting hallway between the two buildings. All the walls have fresh paint. The floors have new tile and vinyl. The inner court between the two elementary buildings has been made safe and secure with fences and gates for the younger children to play.

“Volunteers have worked diligently,” Robin said. “We’ve had missionaries from New Jersey. Volunteers from local churches, teachers, parents and grandparents have worked weeks at a time. If it weren’t for them, there’s no way we would be ready Sept. 19.”

They delayed the date to begin school in order to make sure the students are secure and start off strong. They did wiring for the internet and put in a new security system. The doors will be kept locked during the school day.

“We have added a portable building so our band can be here,” Robin said. “God has provided everything. We know God’s hand is in it because of the way he brought it about. When we pushed the date back, Spectrum couldn’t get internet until Sept. 15. That’s God’s timing, not ours. I wanted to start Aug. 15.”

Starting this school year, the school will have almost 260 students in transitional kindergarten through high school. They will renovate the gym because it is not high school regulation, and add new classrooms. Transitional kindergarten through fourth-grade classes are full. Fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms still have room for growth.

“We will utilize Crosslink’s sanctuary for concerts,” Robin said. “They’re only seven tenths a mile away. They have donated furniture. They gave me my desk and office furniture. They have been a blessing.”

She explained how Christian instruction will be integrated into the curriculum.

“They will have chapel once a week — first, praise and worship and then they break into small groups,” Robin said. “The pastors from the community will talk about Biblical character traits to the youngers.

“We will be doing a program called Royal Ambassadors. We will be teaching some of them to raise and lower the Christian and American flags each day, so they can learn to be ambassadors for Christ within their own school.”

Robin said the teachers at the school are required to be saved, but students are not.

“Do we have perfect students? No,” Robin said. “We’re not perfect. We have just as many behavior issues here as any school. We don’t just do consequence for unacceptable behavior, but work toward reconciliation. Our desire is to partner with our parents, the students’ first teachers. We never feel like we replace the parents. We welcome dialogue with them. The parents have been generous and understanding about the push back date until Sept. 19.”

She noted that the first school in Rutherford College was a seminary.

“I was so glad to hear this, because what God started here, we can continue,” Robin said. “We want to be a light to our community. We pray they will come to our dedication on Sept. 16. We will pray for our schools in Burke County, as well as Christ Classical Academy.

“Christ is at the center of it all. There is so much rich history here. People come on campus and say, ‘I went to school here. Can we come in and walk around?’ ‘My grandparents went to school here.’ ‘My kids went here’. ‘I taught here.’ We welcome them.”