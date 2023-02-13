A local young professionals organization held its first event of 2023 on Thursday to give local professionals under 40 an opportunity to socialize, network and learn about a new opportunity for community engagement.

Held upstairs at the Grind Café, the February social was sponsored by Burke County Emerging Leaders, a collaborative effort between Burke County United Way and the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. The goal of Emerging Leaders is to create opportunities for enriching professional development, networking and community engagement for young leaders in the county, according to the organization’s website. To accomplish this, the organization facilitates regular networking events, volunteering opportunities and leadership training.

Thursday’s event was a combination of all three with food and beverages provided by FATZ Café, Fonta Flora Brewery and The Olive of Morganton and a brief presentation by Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc. Wood spoke on The Community Mentor Program, part of the Opt-In Internships launched last year to provide graduating high school students with no plans for school or work a summer internship with a Burke County employer and the opportunity for full-time work after the summer is over.

Opt-in was launched last year as a collaborative effort between BDI, Work in Burke, The Industrial Commons, Burke County Public Schools, Western Piedmont Community College and nine Burke County businesses.

“There’s really not anything like it that we’re aware of in North Carolina,” Wood said. “There are other programs, but … to get this level of cooperation between business, industry, school system, community college and community leaders is pretty heady stuff.”

As part of the program, Opt-in participants are given a community mentor to help them transition from life as a high school student to life as an employed adult.

“They answer questions for them about having your first job or having a job – just questions about work or even life in general," Wood said. “I have stayed in touch with mine going on almost a year now. I find it to be very refreshing.”

Wood said he hopes to draw members of the group into the program because the goal is to accommodate 50 students with mentors this summer.

“We don’t know right now exactly how many we’re going to need,” he said. “Our goal is for at least 50 students to be included so if we hit that goal, we’ll need 50 mentors.”

For more information about Burke County Emerging Leaders and upcoming events, visit www.burkeemergingleaders.com.

Burke County Emerging Leaders is open to all young professionals aged 21-40. There are no membership fees.