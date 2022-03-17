Young professionals group relaunches with networking event

A group of approximately 40 local young professionals gathered at the Annex 17 Wine Shop on March 10 for an evening of social and professional networking.
The event, “Handshakes, Headshots and Happy Hour” was a relaunch event for Burke County Emerging Leaders, a joint venture of the Burke County United Way and The Burke County Chamber of Commerce. The group’s mission is to “create opportunities for enriching professional development, networking and community engagement” for Burke County professionals in their 20s and 30s.
“I feel like a lot of young professionals struggle with being aware of all the opportunities that are at hand for them,” said Haven Worley, member relations specialist for the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, who takes on administrative and logistical duties for Burke County Emerging Leaders. “So I feel like that’s one of out biggest roles is helping young professionals that are stepping into those new roles navigate that and see all the opportunities and people that are available to them to help them along the way.”
The group launched in 2019, according to Abigail Taylor, marketing and campaign manager for BUCW, who helps with marketing for Burke County Emerging Leaders. She said the group hosted several social and professional development events in 2019 before COVID hit the group hard. Taylor said the steering committee continued to meet and they tried to host a few events, but COVID effectively shut the group down for two years.
“We had a handful of professional development and social events throughout 2019,” Taylor said. “Then, of course, COVID happened and so we basically held off until now.”
Worley, who joined the group seven months ago when she stepped into her role at the chamber, said she was thrilled with the turnout at Thursday’s event.
“We had a really great turn out; I was really happy with how it went,” she said. “Everybody, from what I heard, had such a great time. We’re really excited to carry this momentum into our next event.”
During the event, Annex 17 Wine Shop served drinks and the food was catered by Fatz Café in Morganton. 3am Real Estate Photography held a drawing, awarding 15 attendees a free professional head shot. Taylor said that participants who signed up for the event in advance were entered into the drawing.
“They offered 15 free headshots, so when people signed up we did a random drawing of 15 and then emailed out before the event so that when they got there they could be ready to have their headshot taken,” she said.
According to Worley, the plan was for Thursday’s event to be a kick-off event that relaunches the group. She said the group is planning to host an event every other month, alternating between networking events and professional development events. Taylor said that the group is also planning to promote community engagement at all of the group’s events.
“We’re definitely planning on doing volunteer and fundraising events and fundraising events that are part of United Way’s Mission.” she said. “United Way will be facilitating the philanthropy side of Emerging leaders and providing opportunities for volunteerism.”
Worley said there is nothing definitive planned as a follow-up yet, but more information will be available soon.
“There are a couple of things in the works right now,” she said. “We have a lot of new things that we’re trying to bring to the group this year just to build on that momentum and excitement for what’s to come, so we’ll be making some announcements about those things very soon.”
The Emerging Leaders steering committee meets monthly to plan future events and currently consists of Jean VanNoppen, Alison Azbell, Dalton Walters, Abigail Taylor, Tal Stephanides, Adam Mears, Travis Mull, Katherine Christie, Victoria Schronce, Austin Helms, Josh Wilkie, Elisabeth Campbell-Wright and Haven Worley.
For more information about Burke County Emerging Leaders, call the Burke County Chamber of Commerce at 828-437-3021, Burke County United Way at 828-433-0681, or visit their Facebook page @emergingleadersbc.
Jason Koon is a Staff Writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com