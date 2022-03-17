Young professionals group relaunches with networking event

“We had a handful of professional development and social events throughout 2019,” Taylor said. “Then, of course, COVID happened and so we basically held off until now.”

Worley, who joined the group seven months ago when she stepped into her role at the chamber, said she was thrilled with the turnout at Thursday’s event.

“We had a really great turn out; I was really happy with how it went,” she said. “Everybody, from what I heard, had such a great time. We’re really excited to carry this momentum into our next event.”

During the event, Annex 17 Wine Shop served drinks and the food was catered by Fatz Café in Morganton. 3am Real Estate Photography held a drawing, awarding 15 attendees a free professional head shot. Taylor said that participants who signed up for the event in advance were entered into the drawing.

“They offered 15 free headshots, so when people signed up we did a random drawing of 15 and then emailed out before the event so that when they got there they could be ready to have their headshot taken,” she said.