Young professionals group to hold leadership forum

A local young professionals' organization will hold a leadership forum on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College on May 31.

Burke County Emerging Leaders, a joint venture of The Burke County United Way and the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, will hold the event in Leviton Auditorium from 5:30-7:30 p.m. According to Haven Worley, member relations specialist for the chamber, the primary objective of the evening is to provide an opportunity for networking and leadership development.

The evening will be broken into two parts. At 5:30 p.m., the group will host a time of networking and refreshments. Worley said a diverse set of prominent Burke County leaders from various fields will attend the networking portion of the event to give young professionals an opportunity to connect with and learn from seasoned professionals.

“As a young leader, I think it’s important to take the time to listen to what they have to say,” Worley said. “At one point, they were exactly where we are, and they did something right to be as successful as they are.”

At 6:30 p.m., a group of six panelists will field questions on a variety of leadership topics. Worley said the forum will start with questions specifically tailored to the strengths and experience of individual panel members and conclude with an open forum where anyone in attendance can ask questions.

“We have a very strong panel that we’re really proud of,” said Worley. “We have a lot of great speakers all with very lengthy resumes and qualifications that we’re really excited for our emerging leaders to get to listen to.”

The panelists invited to speak at the event include:

Ronnie Thompson – Thompson is a native of Burke County who is serving his second term as the mayor of Morganton. In addition to being mayor, Thompson is also a small business owner, Realtor and the former president of the North Carolina Association of Realtors.

Kathy Bailey – Bailey is the president and CEO of Blue Ridge Healthcare System. Prior to becoming CEO in 2013, Bailey served for eight years as the hospital's COO. She was named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of top female healthcare executives in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and serves on many local and state boards.

Maryann Koziel – Koziel is the owner of Craft'd in Morganton. She is a participant in the Downtown Morganton Mainstreet Associaiton and has been in business for more than 10 years.

Casey Rogers – Rogers is the principal of Freedom High School and newly appointed CTE coordinator/county-wide athletic director for Burke County Public Schools. Rogers is a Morganton native and a 1998 graduate of Freedom High School. He was Freedom's head basketball for 13 years, compiling a 283-86 record.

Joel Welch – Welch became president of Western Piedmont Community College in 2020. Welch is a licensed professional engineer and has worked on projects across the nation that included risk assessment, site design, hazardous waste, sold waste and air permitting. Welch has spent 24 years working in community colleges.

Bruce Shronce – Shronce is the founder of the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation and the CEO of StrongLead. He is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University and holds an advanced degree from Liberty University.

According to Worley, Western Piedmont Community College has been instrumental in helping Burke County Emerging Leaders set up the event.

“(WPCC) has been really instrumental in helping get everything set up and making sure everything runs smoothly,” Worley said. “They’ve really gone above and beyond to help make it a success … we couldn't ask for more.”

Burke County Emerging Leaders is open to all Burke County young adults aged 21-40. The leadership forum is targeted to the 21-40 age group but is open to anyone. It will be held on Tuesday, May 31 from 5:30-7:30p.m. WPCC is at 1001 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton. Leviton Auditorium is in Moore Hall. For more information, call the Burke County Chamber of Commerce at 828-437-3021.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.