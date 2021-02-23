Youth beekeeping program seeking applicants

Burke County 4-H is offering the its junior beekeeping program free for Burke County youth ages 8-18.

Through an application process, youth are chosen each year to participate. During the yearlong program, they will be partnered with a 4-H volunteer-mentor to help oversee the care of the bees, assist in hive building and be an expert to learn from.

The youths also will attend quarterly 4-H workshops to learn more about bees, habitats and stewardship. Workshops are designed to fit the age-appropriate needs of the youth in each year’s program and use beekeeping curriculum to enrich the learning experience.

Each youth participant is required to complete a 4-H project record book at the completion of the calendar year.

The Burke County 4-H Junior Beekeepers provides an environment for youth to learn about the exciting world of honey bees and beekeeping. It also offers an opportunity to make new friends and to share ideas about this important interest.

Through the education, training and mentoring of 4-H Beekeepers members, the goal is to foster increased interest in beekeeping, respect for the role honeybees play in nature and our economy, and help ensure the continued existence of bees and beekeeping in Burke County.

For information on the program or an application, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center at 828-764-9480 or visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu. Application deadline is Friday, Feb. 26.

Nicki Carpenter is an Extension agent specializing in 4-H and youth development for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or nicki_carpenter@ncsu.edu. The N.C. Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center is at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, in Morganton. For information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.