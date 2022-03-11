Youth group helps kick-off fundraiser

Calvary Lutheran Church began Lent with pancakes and a commitment to raise funds for a gift to RIP Medical Debt.

The effort kicked off with a pancake supper to celebrate Shrove Tuesday on March 1.

Calvary’s youth group ran the pancake supper, cooking, taking orders, staffing the service line, condiments table and beverage station and cleaning up after the supper was over.

The pancake supper was a combination “thank you” to the congregation for all the support church members give them, plus a fundraiser for the youth groups itself. The supper also served as the official kick-off for the congregational fundraising effort for RIP Medical Debt.

Calvary’s goal is to raise $6,000 for RIP Medical Debt and their efforts will be supported by a $3,000 matching grant from Calvary’s Deutschle Foundation. RIP Medical Debt buys medical debt and pays it off according to income guidelines. Because the organization purchases bundled debt for pennies on the dollar, every $10 contribution buys approximately $1,000 worth of medical debt.