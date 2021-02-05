Youth groups to hold socially distanced food drive

“The thing I like the most about Souper Bowl of Caring is they are a multidenominational group that encourages youth groups to do ministry in their own towns,” Roach said. “We’re not sending our collections to a central location that you don’t know where it’s going.”

He said 100% of the money and food items raised by the churches will be donated to Burke United Christian Ministries to fight hunger in Burke County.

“Even though it’s a national initiative, they’re getting groups to do things in their local communities,” Roach said.

Virus precautions

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the event will operate differently than in past years. Roach explained that small groups of students used to go door to door in the neighborhood around the churches, asking for donations of money or nonperishable food items. At the end of the day, the groups would meet at Burke United Christian Ministries to weigh donations and declare a winner. However, this year, they have converted the Souper Bowl into a drive-thru event that will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the west parking lot of First Baptist Church, at 502 W. Union St..