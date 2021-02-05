Youth groups to hold socially distanced food drive

Hunger doesn't take a timeout amid a pandemic, and young people have been craving opportunities to help others despite 10 months of stay-at-home orders, digital learning and curfews.
While the coronavirus has brought a litany of canceled events and months of drastically reduced interaction among teens, the youth ministries of First Baptist, First United Methodist and First Presbyterian churches in Morganton still will hold their annual “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive Sunday.
“This event is coming at a crucial time for our youth,” said the Rev. Tyler Roach, minister of youth and family life at First Baptist Church. “Students are having a really hard time. They may not have the words to describe or the vulnerability to share their feelings, but they need us to be paying attention.”
The Souper Bowl is a youth-inspired movement that mobilizes young people across the nation to “tackle hunger” in their communities. Since its beginning in 1990, the event has inspired young people to raise more than $163 million for the cause.
Roach said the Souper Bowl was the last major event that First Baptist youth held in 2020 before COVID-19 shut everything down. For this reason, he, along with the student ministry leaders of First United Methodist and First Presbyterian, committed themselves to find a way to host the food drive safely again this year.
“The thing I like the most about Souper Bowl of Caring is they are a multidenominational group that encourages youth groups to do ministry in their own towns,” Roach said. “We’re not sending our collections to a central location that you don’t know where it’s going.”
He said 100% of the money and food items raised by the churches will be donated to Burke United Christian Ministries to fight hunger in Burke County.
“Even though it’s a national initiative, they’re getting groups to do things in their local communities,” Roach said.
Virus precautions
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the event will operate differently than in past years. Roach explained that small groups of students used to go door to door in the neighborhood around the churches, asking for donations of money or nonperishable food items. At the end of the day, the groups would meet at Burke United Christian Ministries to weigh donations and declare a winner. However, this year, they have converted the Souper Bowl into a drive-thru event that will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the west parking lot of First Baptist Church, at 502 W. Union St..
“Instead of going to people’s doors like we used to, we’re going to set up a drive-thru,” said Sara Kincaid, director of student and young family ministries at First Presbyterian Church. “That way, we can still have the youth groups interact and do the games and competitions that we normally do.”
This year’s drive will be a block-party style event with a DJ, karaoke and friendly competitions between the groups. In addition to the donations competition, there will be poster and costume contests with cash prizes for the youth group member with the best canned or nonperishable food costume.
Kincaid said it’s especially important for community members to get involved this year, since the youth will not be able to go door to door to collect donations. Everyone is encouraged to drive through on Sunday and donate to help fight hunger in Burke County.
For information about the Souper Bowl of Caring’s national initiative to fight hunger, visit tacklehunger.org.