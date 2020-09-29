Youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

Millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H during National 4-H Week.
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization that cultivates confident kids who tackle issues that matter most in their communities.
The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, “Opportunity4All,” is a campaign created by the National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap affecting 55 million kids across America.
With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H members believe that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country.
“In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.”
Burke County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational local 4-H youth working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.
“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” Sirangelo said. “By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.”
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge, formerly known as National Youth Science Day. The theme of this year’s challenge, expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part throughout October, is “Mars Base Camp.” Developed by Google and the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8-14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.
In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension facilities in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. National 4-H Council is the private sector, nonprofit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the United States Department of Agriculture.
To learn more about how you can get involved with 4-H, visit https://burke.ces.ncsu.edu/ or www.4-H.org.
Nicki Carpenter is an Extension agent specializing in 4-H and Youth Development for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or nicki_carpenter@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
