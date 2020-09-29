Youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

Millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H during National 4-H Week.

4-H is the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization that cultivates confident kids who tackle issues that matter most in their communities.

The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, “Opportunity4All,” is a campaign created by the National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap affecting 55 million kids across America.

With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H members believe that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country.

“In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.”

Burke County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational local 4-H youth working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.