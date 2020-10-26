Zeta to bring rain, wind to Burke this week

The highly active 2020 tropical cyclone season continues as Hurricane Zeta approaches the U.S., bringing with it rain and wind that are expected to affect the Burke County area.

The system, which strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane Monday afternoon as it bore down on the Gulf of Mexico, is reflected in the National Weather Service forecast for the area this week.

After rain fell in the area through the weekend and into Monday and some foggy conditions were forecast Monday night and Tuesday, rain is forecast to move into the area Wednesday, with a 30% chance, mainly after 3 p.m. Wednesday night, there will be a chance of rain before 1 a.m., followed by a 60% chance of likely showers afterward.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain with showers before 2 p.m., rain from 2-3 p.m. and more showers after 3 p.m. On Thursday night, showers are likely with a 60% chance before 10 p.m. Mostly sunny skies are projected to return Friday.

“Zeta, in combination with a strong upper level system, will bring rainfall to the region starting as early as Wednesday,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network. “The heaviest rainfall potential, however, will be Thursday morning and afternoon.”

