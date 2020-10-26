Zeta to bring rain, wind to Burke this week

The highly active 2020 tropical cyclone season continues as Hurricane Zeta approaches the U.S., bringing with it rain and wind that are expected to affect the Burke County area.
The system, which strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane Monday afternoon as it bore down on the Gulf of Mexico, is reflected in the National Weather Service forecast for the area this week.
After rain fell in the area through the weekend and into Monday and some foggy conditions were forecast Monday night and Tuesday, rain is forecast to move into the area Wednesday, with a 30% chance, mainly after 3 p.m. Wednesday night, there will be a chance of rain before 1 a.m., followed by a 60% chance of likely showers afterward.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain with showers before 2 p.m., rain from 2-3 p.m. and more showers after 3 p.m. On Thursday night, showers are likely with a 60% chance before 10 p.m. Mostly sunny skies are projected to return Friday.
“Zeta, in combination with a strong upper level system, will bring rainfall to the region starting as early as Wednesday,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network. “The heaviest rainfall potential, however, will be Thursday morning and afternoon.”
As of Monday afternoon, Crawley said rainfall totals in the area from Zeta project from 2 to 4 inches on average. He added that wind gusts of 20-25 mph are possible on Thursday as Zeta passes through the area.
With those same rain and wind impacts in mind, the National Weather Service already has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Burke County, along with the surrounding counties of Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, McDowell, Lincoln and Rutherford.
“A small threat of flooding and damaging wind could develop in parts of the area Wednesday night through Thursday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Zeta sweep across the Southeast,” the outlook says.
According to seasonal statistics, Zeta is the earliest-formed 27th Atlantic tropical or subtropical storm on record. That mark previously was held by 2005’s Hurricane Epsilon, which did not form until Nov. 29. This storm also makes just the second time the Greek letter name Zeta has been assigned to a storm, also following the similarly active 2005 season as that year’s Tropical Storm Zeta formed on Dec. 30.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To see more from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
