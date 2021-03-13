Long-term care facilities can allow visitors again

Active cases of COVID-19 have continued to decline in Burke County and the state is now allowing visitors at long-term care facilities.
The Burke County Health Department reported 10 new cases of the virus on Friday for a total of 9,544 cases, up from 9,534 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 265 active cases of the virus on Friday. It also showed three people were hospitalized in the county, and a total of 146 deaths due to the virus have been reported.
The county dashboard will not be updated again until Tuesday.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge showed that of the three patients hospitalized on Friday, one was in the intensive care unit. It’s dashboard showed 33 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital. It says the county’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 2.8%.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,998 new cases on Friday in the state for a total of 881,823 cases and a percent positive rate of 3.7%.
NCDHHS also reported 1,037 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state Friday, and a total of 11,663 deaths have been reported. This month marks a year since the first cases of the virus in the state and Burke County were reported.
Of the total number of cases, the state reported this week that 837,824 of them are presumed to be recovered. That number is expected to be updated on Monday.
Long-term care visitation
NCDHHS announced Friday an update to its visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities that now allows for in-person, indoor or outdoor, visitation in most circumstances. The department said the change is in keeping with new guidance from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to improving trends in long-term care facilities.
The state, following federal guidance, restricted visitation at long-term care facilities on Sept. 28.
The state guidance allowing visitations again said while outdoor visitation is best when possible, indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility. It is recommended that unvaccinated residents who wish to become vaccinated should not start indoor visitation until they have been fully vaccinated, the state said.
Additionally, new long-term care residents will not be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days. Fully vaccinated and non-immunocompromised health care providers with higher risk exposures who are asymptomatic also do not need to be restricted from work.
In order to mitigate the risk of relaxing restrictions, vaccinating residents and staff in long-term care facilities and continued adherence to prevention measures, including the 3 W's – wear, wait, wash – are still the safest approach to reducing the spread of COVID-19, the state said.
Vaccine
NCDHHS reported 17,092 people in the county (18.9% of the population) have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 10,514 people (11.6% of the population) being fully vaccinated.
Those groups 50 years old or older make up the majority of those in Burke County who have been vaccinated and women have outpaced men in receiving the vaccine.
On Wednesday, the state will move on to vaccinating those in priority Group 4.
That group includes adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness (high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated), according to information from the county health department.
Group 4 priority group includes those with serious health risks such as cancer, diabetes and heart problems, as well as smokers, and those in congregate living settings.
Visit https://bit.ly/3rGqwjw to see the full list of those in the Group 4 priority group.
Gov. Roy Cooper said previous priority groups will continue to be able to be vaccinated.
Then on April 7, the next priority group can start being vaccinated, Cooper said.
The current vaccination priority groups include frontline essential workers. That group includes those in critical manufacturing, education, essential goods such as grocery stores, food workers, governments workers and transportation.
Cooper said that until there have been enough people vaccinated, wearing a mask is as important as ever.
Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
In addition to Walgreens and Table Rock Pharmacy, East Burke Pharmacy is now administering vaccines. To schedule an appointment with them, visit www.ebpharmacy.com.
Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS said.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center still has two cases of the virus in staff members.
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected with the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 43 cases, up from 42 total cases on Friday, with 32 residents and 11 staff members infected with the virus. Eleven residents have died from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 13 cases, with five residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 139 cases, with 87 residents and 52 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 202 cases, with 39 residents and 163 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed no active cases of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.