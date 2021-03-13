Long-term care facilities can allow visitors again

Of the total number of cases, the state reported this week that 837,824 of them are presumed to be recovered. That number is expected to be updated on Monday.

Long-term care visitation

NCDHHS announced Friday an update to its visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities that now allows for in-person, indoor or outdoor, visitation in most circumstances. The department said the change is in keeping with new guidance from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to improving trends in long-term care facilities.

The state, following federal guidance, restricted visitation at long-term care facilities on Sept. 28.

The state guidance allowing visitations again said while outdoor visitation is best when possible, indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility. It is recommended that unvaccinated residents who wish to become vaccinated should not start indoor visitation until they have been fully vaccinated, the state said.