Man charged with setting fire to deputy’s house

GRANITE FALLS — A man has been charged after authorities said he set fire to a deputy’s house in Caldwell County on Sunday.

William Junior Sisk, 41, of 2982 Eddington Road in Granite Falls, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson after a fire at a deputy’s home Sunday, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said a fire was reported at 4955 Morrison Place in Granite Falls, which is near Sisk’s address, Sunday, with Sawmills and Granite Falls fire departments responding to the scene.

Firefighters quelled the fire within minutes and prevented serious fire damage from spreading through the home, the release said. The Caldwell County fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate, and later determined that the fire had been set.

Surveillance video captured a man, later identified as Sisk, approaching the front of the house with a large bucket and throwing a liquid from the bucket onto the deputy’s front door, the release said.

He then walked out of the view of the camera before returning and using a lighter to set the door on fire, according to the release.