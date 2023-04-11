A man wanted on multiple felonies counts in Cleveland County was arrested in Morganton on Sunday.

Morganton Department of Public Safety says officers found Kenteze Ravon Martin, 32, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, hiding in a closet in an upright fetal position at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Keith Bowman with MDPS.

He was wanted on charges from Boiling Springs Police Department on one felony count of motor vehicle theft, one felony count of speeding to elude arrest, one felony count of possession of stolen vehicle, receiving or possessing stolen goods, Bowman said.

Bowman said Martin also was wanted by the NC Division of Community Corrections on two felony counts of interfering with an electronic monitor device. In addition, Martin was wanted on one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and damage to personal property.

MDPS charged Martin with two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest/hinder and delay, according to the arrest report.

According to a search on the North Carolina Department of Corrections website, Martin was convicted in Cleveland County in September of possession of a firearm by a felon, convicted in Cleveland County in 2015 of breaking and entering vehicles, convicted in Cleveland County in 2011 of obtaining property by false pretenses, as well as other misdemeanor convictions in 2010 and 2009.

Martin was taken to the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. He was scheduled for a court date on Tuesday in Shelby, according to an arrest report.