Maximize the Harvest with Proper Care

As your seeds sprout and begin to grow, you will need to do a bit of thinning. Remove extra plants, leaving enough space for those remaining seedlings to reach full size. The seed packet recommends the proper spacing for the vegetables you planted. Good news, some seedlings like radishes, beets and spinach are edible so think of this as harvesting instead.

Once you make your first harvest, leaving space in the garden, fill it with another planting. Succession, also called relay planting, allows you to grow several different vegetables in the same space. Just make sure the second planting has time to reach maturity and produce before the end of the season. Seed packets and plant tags contain information on the number of days from planting to harvest. Compare this to the number of days until the average first fall frost.

Keep plants healthy with proper watering and fertilization. Water new plantings often enough to keep the top few inches of soil slightly moist. Wait until the top few inches of soil are crumbly and moist to deeply water established plants. Deep watering, moistening the top six inches of soil, encourages plants to develop a more drought resistant root system. Frequent shallow watering keeps roots near the soil surface where they dry out quickly. Insufficient water means fewer and smaller vegetables.