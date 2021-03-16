Moped driver seriously injured after crash

A man driving a moped was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash in downtown Morganton.

The moped was headed east on East Meeting Street when it hit the back passenger side of a Nissan passenger car that was headed south on White Street around 2:35 p.m., said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The moped driver had serious injuries that are considered to be life threatening, Whisnant said. No one else was injured in the crash.

The driver of the moped has not been identified, Whisnant said.

He said initial investigation and witness reports suggest either the Nissan failed to see the moped coming down East Meeting Street before pulling away from the stop sign, or they failed to stop at the stop sign. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, he said.

Investigators are collecting witness statements and the MDPS reconstruction team has been called to the scene, Whisnant said.

Burke County EMS transported the victim from the scene, Whisnant said.

The stretch of East Meeting Street between Bouchelle and White streets was expected to be closed for a little while Tuesday afternoon while investigators worked at the scene of the crash.