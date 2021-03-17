More cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

While more people are being vaccinated and cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Burke County, the pandemic isn’t over.
The Burke County Health Department reported 16 news cases Wednesday for a total of 9,608 cases, up from 9,592 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 245 active cases of the virus Wednesday. It also showed five people were hospitalized in the county, and a total of 146 deaths due to the virus have been reported.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge showed four patients hospitalized on Wednesday, with two of them in the intensive care unit. It’s dashboard showed 34 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital. It says the county’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 2.6%.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,999 new cases on Wednesday in the state for a total of 889,310 cases and a percent positive rate of 5.6%.
NCDHHS also reported 1,002 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state Wednesday, and a total of 11,757 deaths have been reported. This month marks a year since the first cases of the virus in the state and Burke County were reported.
As of Monday, the state said 852,732 cases of the virus in North Carolina are presumed recovered.
Vaccine
Wednesday marked the first day people in Group 4 could be vaccinated, meaning that those 16 to 64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness started to register and schedule their vaccine appointments, according to information from the county health department.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are at least two local pharmacies offering the vaccine to those who are in the current priority groups.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf, but appointments for the next month appeared to be filled up Tuesday.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS said.
The outbreaks in congregate living settings considered over that were reported on Tuesday are Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which had two cases of the virus in staff members.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation also was removed from the list. It had a total of 13 cases, with five residents and eight staff members infected. It reported one resident death due to the virus. It was the second time the facility was on the state’s list of outbreaks.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected with the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 44 cases, up from 43 cases on Friday, with 33 residents and 11 staff members infected with the virus. Eleven residents have died from the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 139 cases, with 87 residents and 52 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 202 cases, with 39 residents and 163 staff members infected.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety showed no active cases of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.