More cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Vaccine

Wednesday marked the first day people in Group 4 could be vaccinated, meaning that those 16 to 64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness started to register and schedule their vaccine appointments, according to information from the county health department.

There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.

People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.

There are at least two local pharmacies offering the vaccine to those who are in the current priority groups.

Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.