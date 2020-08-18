More COVID-19 cases added to Burke total

Burke County added another 17 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported Tuesday 1,875 positive cases, up from 1,858 positive cases Monday.
Of the total cases in Burke County, 1,562 have recovered and nine residents are currently hospitalized, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard. The county has previously reported 30 deaths associated with the virus.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported a total of 2,396 deaths so far associated with COVID-19 and a total of 146,779 positive cases. The state reported there are currently 1,026 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus.
State officials also have decided to close some DMV offices due to COVID-19 concerns but the Morganton office will remain open.
Earlier this year, some DMV offices were closed due to COVID-19 concerns. This week, the state announced other measures it is taking due to health and safety concerns.
In addition to the Morganton office, the DMV offices in Hudson and Hickory will remain open.
The offices that have remained open were transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and limited the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size, a state release said.
The offices that remain open will no longer conduct road tests except for commercial driver’s license and medical reassessments. All customers for the driver license offices will be asked to complete a wellness questionnaire provided by the state health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in driver license offices, according to the release.
Customers who have appointments at the open offices can keep those appointments, except for driving tests, and will be given priority if they reschedule their appointments after offices re-open, according to a release from the state.
Appointments can be made by calling the DMV customer center at 919-715-7000, according to the release.
In addition, the DMV will postpone hearings for 30 days, with exceptions for insurance liability and safety responsibility hearings, which are conducted by phone, and salvage and special vehicle inspections will be conducted by appointment only, according to information from the state.
All the additional steps being taken do not apply to DMV License Plate Agencies, the state said.
To check the status of a DMV office, visit https://bit.ly/321eCoZ.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also has announced that families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call and be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline, at 1-888-600-1685, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
