More than 15K in Burke have already voted

Mace said the elections office has had approximately 100 mail-in ballots that have had something wrong with the envelope. Those ballots have not been opened, she said.

A voter using a mail-in ballot is required to sign their name on the envelope, and the witness has to print and sign their name and print their address on the envelope, according to elections officials.

The state elections board sent out information Monday saying local elections boards will be contacting those people whose absentee ballot return envelopes were not properly completed to inform them of the steps necessary to ensure their votes are counted.

Mace said her office will be sending out letters to those folks letting them either fill out another mail-in ballot or vote in person at an early voting site or on Election Day. The first ballot will be spoiled, according to elections officials.

Mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by Election Day.

While people have been turning out in big numbers, some folks have not been following the rules.

Mace said elections workers have had to deal with people breaking over the 50 foot line to give voters candidate literature. State rules require folks electioneering to stay 50 feet away from the entrance to the precinct.