More than 15K in Burke have already voted

Early voting sites in Burke County have continued to see an influx of voters this week.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 11,757 ballots in Burke County had been cast since early voting started on Thursday. The Burke County Board of Elections has, so far, approved 3,722 mail-in ballots, for a total of 15,479 ballots that have been cast this election, according to the elections office.
This year’s early voting has seen nearly three times the number of ballots cast throughout the state compared to the same time during the 2016 General Election.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state was closing in on nearly two million ballots cast, according to information from the state elections board.
By the same time in the 2016 General Election, a total of 657,203 ballots had been cast throughout the state, according to statistics from the state board.
The General Election in 2016 saw a total of 39,205 ballots cast in Burke County when everything was said and done.
State elections board statistics shows there are 57,630 current registered voters in Burke.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, has been surprised by the early voting turnout.
“I expected a heavy turnout but nothing like this,” Mace said. “But I’m just glad we have enough people working at the precincts to take care of everybody.”
Mace said the elections office has had approximately 100 mail-in ballots that have had something wrong with the envelope. Those ballots have not been opened, she said.
A voter using a mail-in ballot is required to sign their name on the envelope, and the witness has to print and sign their name and print their address on the envelope, according to elections officials.
Support Local Journalism
The state elections board sent out information Monday saying local elections boards will be contacting those people whose absentee ballot return envelopes were not properly completed to inform them of the steps necessary to ensure their votes are counted.
Mace said her office will be sending out letters to those folks letting them either fill out another mail-in ballot or vote in person at an early voting site or on Election Day. The first ballot will be spoiled, according to elections officials.
Mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by Election Day.
While people have been turning out in big numbers, some folks have not been following the rules.
Mace said elections workers have had to deal with people breaking over the 50 foot line to give voters candidate literature. State rules require folks electioneering to stay 50 feet away from the entrance to the precinct.
At another early voting site, a man leaving told voters waiting outside they couldn’t vote because their equipment was down, Mace said.
Early voting runs through Oct. 31, with hours from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every weekday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Oct. 31 the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The five early voting sites are:
- Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitts St., Morganton.
- Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.
- Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N Green St., Morganton. From the front parking lot, go down the sidewalk to the right of the main door and follow the signs.
- The library/senior center in Hildebran, located at 101 Old State Hwy. 10 W, Hildebran.
- Burke County Board of Elections office, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
Early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in the county.
Folks who aren’t registered to vote can do so and cast a ballot during early voting. A voter also can make changes to their registration during early voting. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person.
Registering to vote or any changes will not be allowed on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Those with questions can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!