Morganton Food Lion employee recognized for 40 years

A Morganton Food Lion employee is among those recognized by the Salisbury-based grocery store chain for 30 or more years of work.
Betsy Hood, who has 40 years with Food Lion, is among nearly 300 celebrated associates who have more than 30 years of service with the retailer, including more than 50 associates in the Charlotte area, the chain recently announced.
“Our associates serve their neighbors with passion, dedication and care each day,” said Food Lion president Meg Ham in a release. “It’s important to us at Food Lion to take time and thank these dedicated associates for everything they do to nourish our customers, communities and each other.
“These associates have given their careers so that we can be where we are today, and the entire Food Lion organization is incredibly grateful for their commitment to Food Lion and the towns and cities we serve.”
There are 274 associates with long tenures of service who are celebrating a milestone year in 2020. And Food Lion recognizes these associates celebrating 30, 35, 40, and 45 years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year to demonstrate the company’s appreciation and gratitude, the retailer honors holds a ceremony where each associate’s name, position and location are read aloud and celebrated to underscore that each one is important to Food Lion and contributed to its growth.
Some other long-tenured Food Lion employees in the area who were recognized include Lenoir’s Todd Barnett (30 years), Hudson’s June Greene (30), Newton’s Michael Howard (30), Maiden’s Eric Rector (30), Lenoir’s Willard Winkler (35) and Denver’s Penny Crider (30).
Food Lion, based in Salisbury since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. For more information, visit foodlion.com.
