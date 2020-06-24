Mullen named chief marketing and communications strategist

CULLOWHEE — Brian M. Mullen has been appointed to the new position of chief marketing and communications strategist at Western Carolina University.
Mullen currently is the executive director of marketing at Lone Star College, a seven-campus, 99,000-student public community college system in Texas.
A marketing and communications professional for more than 13 years, Mullen will begin his duties July 15, said Melissa Canady Wargo, WCU’s chief of staff.
“I am thrilled to welcome Brian to Western Carolina University. He brings an extensive background in marketing and communications and will provide strategic leadership and visioning to university communications and marketing,” Wargo said. “I am confident that he, along with the rest of the talented team in UCM, will position WCU strongly in what has become an unprecedented new landscape for higher education.”
Mullen will oversee the design, development and management of a comprehensive integrated marketing and communications plan that will coordinate marketing- and communications-related activities across the university community. He will be responsible for brand development, brand management, market research and top-level messaging strategy.
University communications and marketing consists of WCU’s communications, public relations and media relations team; traditional marketing and advertising efforts; web and print design; social media; and special events.
“It is a great honor to serve in this new role, and I look forward to joining a team of accomplished professionals to increase the visibility for WCU and its students, talented faculty and staff and program offerings,” said Mullen.
Mullen has served as executive director of marketing at the Lone Star College System since November 2018, moving up to the system position after serving as executive director of public relations and marketing communications at Lone Star College-Montgomery, a 16,000-student campus of the Texas community college system.
He also held marketing and communications positions at the Smithsonian Institution, Clemson University and Georgia State University.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies at Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, and his master’s degree in business administration at Clemson. Mullen was selected following a national search conducted by a committee chaired by Scott Rader, WCU associate professor of sales and marketing.
“Brian and his family, including wife Melinda and their 4-year-old twins, will find a warm and receptive community here in western North Carolina,” Wargo said.