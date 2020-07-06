NCDOT projects in Burke delayed

The News Herald story, “Projects back on after COVID-19 hold-ups,” on Tuesday, June 30, listed some dates for North Carolina Department of Transportation road projects as being scheduled to start soon but have, in fact, been delayed.

The projects list projects that have been delayed are:

» I-40 Exit 111 — Work on the exit has been delayed until September 2023. The work will include installing three roundabouts and moving the bridge west and rebuilding the sidewalk on the bridge, according to information from NCDOT.

A roundabout south of I-40 for the eastbound ramps will blend with Carolina Street at Flat Gap Road. Another roundabout will be located north of I-40 for the westbound ramps at Carolina Street and another roundabout will be located to blend Carolina Street, Abee’s Grove Church Road and Mourglea Avenue, according to information from NCDOT.

DOT officials say right-of-way acquisition has started on the project.

» I-40 Exit 103 and US 64 (Burkemont Road) — Work on the exit has been delayed until September 2023. The work will install a tight diamond design and will replace the existing bridge over I-40.

» I-40 Exit 107 (Drexel Road) — Work on the exit has been delayed until September 2023. The work calls for a roundabout for the on/off eastbound lanes that tie into Drexel Road. The work will include moving the bridge to the east, building a roundabout south of I-40 for Drexel Road and Tom Deal Avenue and realigning the intersection of Drexel and Summers roads, according to information from NCDOT.