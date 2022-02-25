NCSSM hits new milestones ahead of grand opening

DURHAM -- The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics held a virtual event on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to roll out fundraising plans for the school.

During the event, which was held over Zoom, NCSSM rolled out its Ignite+Transform campaign to the public. The campaign is NCSSM’s comprehensive fundraising initiative that has been in place since 2018 with the goal of raising $50 million for the school within five years. With Tuesday’s announcement, the campaign moves out of its silent phase and is introduced to the public.

According to the campaign’s website, the money will be used to “create innovative academic opportunities, update and build new learning environments in Durham and Morganton, and extend the reach of STEM education throughout the state through our online extended learning offerings.”

Campaign Manager Deborah Thompson said that the silent phase of the campaign targeted specific donors and foundations and has already raised more than $34.5 million for the school.