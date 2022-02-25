NCSSM hits new milestones ahead of grand opening

DURHAM -- The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics held a virtual event on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to roll out fundraising plans for the school.
During the event, which was held over Zoom, NCSSM rolled out its Ignite+Transform campaign to the public. The campaign is NCSSM’s comprehensive fundraising initiative that has been in place since 2018 with the goal of raising $50 million for the school within five years. With Tuesday’s announcement, the campaign moves out of its silent phase and is introduced to the public.
According to the campaign’s website, the money will be used to “create innovative academic opportunities, update and build new learning environments in Durham and Morganton, and extend the reach of STEM education throughout the state through our online extended learning offerings.”
Campaign Manager Deborah Thompson said that the silent phase of the campaign targeted specific donors and foundations and has already raised more than $34.5 million for the school.
During the virtual roll out of the campaign, school officials and students updated and informed attendees on the latest developments at NCSSM and asked for support so the school could continue to grow and adapt to the changing needs of students. One of the key developments cited during the virtual roll out was the future opening of the school’s new campus in Morganton.
Kevin Baxter, NCSSM-Morganton vice chancellor and chief campus officer, said that the new campus is nearing completion and plans are being made for a grand opening this summer. He also said that a campus in Morganton will allow NCSSM to extend all its programs, including online offerings, distance education partnerships and summer programming.
“It’s a really exciting boom for the institution to be able to leverage this second site, and one that is on such beautiful grounds here,” Baxter said. “It’s a real opportunity for us here in Morganton to leverage this space – the environment, the landscape and also some historic and new buildings – to deliver a campus that will maximize programming opportunities for our students.”
The Ignite+Transform roll-out, is only one milestone NCSSM-Morganton expects to hit in the coming weeks. Baxter said the campus already is gearing up to welcome its first residential class for the 2022-23 school year after record applications this year, with more than 2,000 prospective students applying for enrollment.
Baxter said the selection process for Morganton’s inaugural class of 150 high school juniors is expected to be completed in March. Applicants will learn of their selection on April 7, along with their Durham and online peers. The Morganton campus’ student population, like that of the Durham campus, will represent communities across North Carolina from the mountains to the coast.
According to Baxter, the school also recently hosted its virtual Discovery Day, a virtual informational session and tour of the campus which drew more than 1,400 prospective families. Plans also are underway to begin hosting in-person tours of the new campus for applicants and their families throughout the month of March.
For more information about or to contribute to NCSSM or the Ignite+Tranform campaign, visit the campaign’s website at www.ignite.ncssm.edu.
