Nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases added to Burke's total

Burke County added 49 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported 8,025 total cases, up from 7,976 total cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 1,707 active cases and 29 people currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 105 deaths from COVID-19.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed it has 32 COVID-19 patients with five in the intensive care unit. It showed four of its 15 ventilators are in use. It also showed 14% of its staffed beds are available and 156 COVID-19 patients are in its virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update:
- Valdese Elementary School remains on the list with three children and three staff members infected.
- Icard Elementary School in Icard also remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College remains on the list with a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 13 cases, with four residents and nine staff members infected with the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has six total cases, with one resident and five staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 124 cases, with 77 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 41 cases, with 33 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported three residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Tuesday showed it has no current cases of residents or staff member infected. It lists a total of 99 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has seen its total increase to 132 cases, up from 129 cases on Friday, with 29 residents and 103 staff members infected.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has 14 active cases of the virus, down from 17 active cases Friday, among inmates.
Also Wednesday, the state prison system received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine — around 1,000 doses — and started administering it.
This week’s vaccinations will be offered to health care staff, staff working in COVID-19-positive units or those working with positive offenders and staff and offenders 75 years old or older.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed on Wednesday that 2,799 people in Burke County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 593 people receiving both doses of the vaccine.
The health department said this week the vaccine registration process has changed to allow more convenient access and appointment times, and the phone system also has been changed to handle a higher volume of calls.
The health department said residents in Burke County who are 65 years or older and wish to get the vaccine should call the Community Vaccine Call Center to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454. The call center will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help with scheduling.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,415 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 690,912 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 11.8%. The department reported this week that of the total cases in the state, 579,573 are presumed to be recovered.
The department also reported 3,740 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state and the virus has claimed, so far, 8,200 lives in the state.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.