Nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases added to Burke's total

The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has 14 active cases of the virus, down from 17 active cases Friday, among inmates.

Also Wednesday, the state prison system received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine — around 1,000 doses — and started administering it.

This week’s vaccinations will be offered to health care staff, staff working in COVID-19-positive units or those working with positive offenders and staff and offenders 75 years old or older.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed on Wednesday that 2,799 people in Burke County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 593 people receiving both doses of the vaccine.

The health department said this week the vaccine registration process has changed to allow more convenient access and appointment times, and the phone system also has been changed to handle a higher volume of calls.

The health department said residents in Burke County who are 65 years or older and wish to get the vaccine should call the Community Vaccine Call Center to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454. The call center will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help with scheduling.