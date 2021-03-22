New cases reported in Burke but numbers falling

After a high of cases and deaths reported in January, new cases of COVID-19 have continued to fall.
The Burke County Health Department reported 11 new cases Monday for a total of 9,655 cases, up from 9,644 cases Friday.
The health department said, starting this week, it will only distribute COVID-19 media briefings on Mondays and Fridays unless there is an increase in cases “that warrants moving back to daily briefings.”
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 276 active cases on Monday, down from 280 active cases on Friday. It also showed three people were hospitalized in the county, and a total of 146 deaths due to the virus have been reported.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard reported Monday there were three people hospitalized with the virus and none were in the intensive care unit. It also showed 28 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,034 new cases on Monday, up from 1,915 new cases on Friday, for a total of 895,263 and a daily percent positive rate of 4.9%.
NCDHHS also reported 964 people were hospitalized throughout the state Monday, down from 970 people hospitalized on Friday, and a total of 11,820 deaths, up from 11,805 deaths Friday.
Hospital eases visitor restrictions
Also on Monday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge eased visitor restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health care system said patients will be allowed two visitors, with hospital visitation times from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Guidelines that visitors will have to follow include wearing a mask at all times, even while in a patient’s room. The only mask exception is while eating in designated areas. Visitors must be 18 years old, remain in the patient’s room and will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entering the hospital. Visitors also will be required to follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing and washing hands, according to a release from the health care system.
Vaccines
As for getting a COVID-19 vaccine, people in priority Group 4 can now be vaccinated against the virus. Group 4 includes those 16 to 64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.
The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, will become eligible April 7, the health department said in its daily briefing. Those people in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are at least two local pharmacies offering the vaccine who are in the current priority groups.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently — for a while until more people receive the vaccine.