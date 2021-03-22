New cases reported in Burke but numbers falling

Hospital eases visitor restrictions

Also on Monday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge eased visitor restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health care system said patients will be allowed two visitors, with hospital visitation times from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guidelines that visitors will have to follow include wearing a mask at all times, even while in a patient’s room. The only mask exception is while eating in designated areas. Visitors must be 18 years old, remain in the patient’s room and will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entering the hospital. Visitors also will be required to follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing and washing hands, according to a release from the health care system.

Vaccines

As for getting a COVID-19 vaccine, people in priority Group 4 can now be vaccinated against the virus. Group 4 includes those 16 to 64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.